David L. Buri

FRANKSVILLE—David Lee Buri, age 72, joined his son, sisters, parents and some great friends in heaven on May 31, 2019.
Dave passed away peacefully in his home holding the hand and looking into the eyes of his childhood sweetheart. Pat and Dave were married for 54 years, had 4 children, all who married incredible partners resulting in 7 grandchildren.
Throughout his 30-year career at J.I. Case Dave built lifelong friendships providing him with hundreds of colorful stories and hilarious memories. Dave was the oldest of 8 children and from a very young age he worked to help provide for his parents, sisters and brother. Dave was always cracking a joke, having fun and laughing with his family and friends. He played on a pool league with his buddies for most of his life and enjoyed softball, hunting and cribbage. Dave’s true passion was golf and every year he looked forward to hosting “The Three Kings” golf outing with his best friends.
Dave touched the lives of many people. Throughout our lives, every time we mentioned that Dave Buri is our father, the person would say, “I know your Dad, he is a great man”. Thank you, Dad, for everything you taught us about the importance of love, family and living life.
A celebration of Dave’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave may be made to The National Kidney Foundation or The American Lung Association.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
