David L. Buri

FRANKSVILLE—David Lee Buri, age 72, joined his son, sisters, parents and some great friends in heaven on May 31, 2019.
A celebration of Dave’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave may be made to The National Kidney Foundation or The American Lung Association.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
