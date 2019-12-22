David K. Lowe

David graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1941” and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Education from UW-Platteville. During WWII, he proudly served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Guam. On April 18, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine, he was united in marriage to Doris M. Verbeten and together they raised 4 children. Doris passed away January 2, 2017. David was employed by S.C. Johnson in Research and Development for nearly thirty years retiring in 1987. A dedicated member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and the 3rd Order of St. Augustine, David and his wife attended Mass daily. He also had been a member of the VFW, American Society of Testing Materials, and the America Chemical Society. He enjoyed golfing, western movies and family vacations on Fence Lake. Above all he treasured his time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.