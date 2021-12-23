Nov. 11, 1962—Dec. 16, 2021

PLYMOUTH—David John Voigt, age 59, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

He was born on November 11, 1962 in Sheboygan County, a son of the late Ronald Voigt and Joy (Williamson) Robinson.

David attended Sheboygan Falls and Racine Grade Schools. He graduated from Racine Park High School in 1981, and served in the United Stated Navy from 1986-1995.

He worked for Nemak (JL French) in Sheboygan for 26 years, 2 months.

David enjoyed shooting guns, deer hunting and checking his trail cameras, computers, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include: stepmother, Diane Voigt of FL; his siblings: Julie Hansen of Shawano, Jim (Patti) of Greenbush, Linda (Dan) Stachow of Racine, Traci Johnson (fiance: Eric Galstad) of NC, and Kim (Brian) Sippel of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews: Tyler (Tiffany) Voigt, Jacob (Anna) Voigt, Melissa (Armando) Martinez, William Stachow, Alexa and Shayna Van Epern, and Alyssa Mahloch; and great-nieces: Rosa and Amelia Martinez, Olivia and Maribelle Voigt. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother-in-law.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

