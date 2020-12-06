 Skip to main content
David James Macal
11/21/1974—5/25/2020

Beloved son of Earl Edwin Macal and Norma Jean Macal (Ackley) has passed in Juneau, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his father, his wife Mary Leslie, Uncle Roger Macal, Aunt Carol Macal Radatz, and all grandparents. He is dearly missed by his mother, family, and friends. God rest his eternal soul.

