David J. Smolensky
August 1, 1946 - March 17, 2023
TOWN OF DOVER - David J. Smolensky, age 76, of Town of Dover, passed away at home on March 17, 2023. David was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on August 1, 1946, the son of the late Jack and Esther (nee. Weis) Smolensky. He spent his early life in Rochester and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. David attended U.W. Milwaukee for a year before being drafted and proudly serving in the United State Army. Upon his return he began night classes and received his engineering degree. On February 14, 1970 he married Sharon Sheahan at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Dover. He was employed full-time and retired from S.C. Johnson Wax. David was a member of the Kenosha Country Club, and Burlington Kiwanis. He was an avid golfer and sportsman most of his life.
Survived by his loving wife Sharon, children, Marla Hinners, and Ryan (Amy Molinski) Smolensky; grandchildren, Riley, Hannah, Lily, and McKenzie; sister, Gina Smolensky, brothers, Marc (Betty), and Mike Smolensky. Also survived by in-laws, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Rich Hinners, mother and father-in-law, Joe and Mary Jane Sheahan.
A Memorial Gathering will take place at Mealy Funeral Home on Wednesday March 29, 2023 from 4-5:45 PM. Military honors will be conducted at 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to any veteran's service group.
