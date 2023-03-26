TOWN OF DOVER - David J. Smolensky, age 76, of Town of Dover, passed away at home on March 17, 2023. David was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on August 1, 1946, the son of the late Jack and Esther (nee. Weis) Smolensky. He spent his early life in Rochester and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. David attended U.W. Milwaukee for a year before being drafted and proudly serving in the United State Army. Upon his return he began night classes and received his engineering degree. On February 14, 1970 he married Sharon Sheahan at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Dover. He was employed full-time and retired from S.C. Johnson Wax. David was a member of the Kenosha Country Club, and Burlington Kiwanis. He was an avid golfer and sportsman most of his life.