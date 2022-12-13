Feb. 13, 1950—Dec. 6, 2022

MILWAUKEE—David J. Rashleger, Sr. was born February 13, 1950, in Racine, WI, to Harold and Mildred.

David had many accomplishments; he was a graduate at Case High School in Racine, Wisconsin and was a Vietnam Veteran and received a purple heart for his country. He was married to Rebecca Basaldua until her death in 1998, with whom he shared three children: David (Adela-Spouse), Chris (Troy-Spouse) and Cyndi. In 2002, he married Theresa Walker and until his death, they lived together in Milwaukee, WI.

David was very creative in the Arts. He was an accomplished Magician and loved doing magic for crowds or in small groups with his family and friends. He was an accomplished cartoon artist. He could blow glass and make beautiful glass creations. He was passionate about writing and graphic arts. He enjoyed sports and loved his Wisconsin Teams. He retired from Serigraph in West Bend, Wisconsin.

He leaves behind a wife, three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren along with so many other family members and close friends. He will truly be missed.