David James Kratochvil, age 63, of North Prairie died at his home Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Funeral Services for David will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Thelen Funeral Services, W309 S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, WI — NW corner of Hwys 83 and 59. Memorial visitation will be from 3:00 PM until the time of services. For more information go to www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251.
