David J. Hendricks

Dave owned and operated Hendricks Auto Body from 1973-2005. Dave loved working on cars and had a passion for turning a “banged up” vehicle into something that shined. Refurbishing old cars was a form of art to him. His favorite was his Red 1969 Mach 1 Mustang. He loved to scoop the loop on Lake Michigan on hot summer days and rev the engine and squeal the tires. Dave enjoyed car shows, boating, speed boats, cribbage, and darts. He was a fan of music in general but especially liked jazz and dance music. Birthday parties and holiday gatherings always included one of Dave’s favorite’s: chubs, anchovies on pizza, creamed herring, sardines and oyster stuffing. He will be remembered for his full, hearty laugh. Dave loved hosting his annual 4th of July celebrations on the corner of Main Street and Hamilton Street for his family, friends, current and former employees, and friends of the Racine Fire Department. Dave will be dearly missed by family and friends.