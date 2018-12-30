June 16, 1946—December 22, 2018
Mr. David Joel “DJ” Davies Sr. passed away peacefully on December 22, 2018 at The Woods of Caledonia surrounded by his loving family, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He was born on June 16, 1946 in Racine, Wisconsin, to the late Betty Davies (Nee: Fergus) and the late David W. Davies. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School, class of 1964. While in high school he ran hurdles in track & field and played with the Kiwanis Youth Symphony, traveling through Europe playing the trumpet. He also had a part time job working for Lee Bolton at Lees Flowers making a lifelong friendship sharing their common interest in aviation.
In 1966 David enlisted in the United States Army. While stationed in Camp Zama, Japan, he received a special opportunity to join the Army Band touring the world playing music during the Vietnam war time. Following his tour in Japan, he was stationed at Fort Leavenworth and enrolled in flight school where he received his first of many ratings. On occasion, he would rent planes to fly home to Wisconsin to visit his parents, often without informing his commanding officer. One of those weekend excursions resulted in a mischievous plot causing him to fly immediately back to base making it just in time to play his bugle at a flag lowering ceremony, miraculously avoiding discipline.
He was a lifelong resident of Racine, and a well-respected member of the business community. After his time in the Army, he returned to Racine to work for his family company, D.W. Davies & Co., Inc. which was founded by his father in 1955. He presided as Vice President, President, and ultimately CEO. For years, he enjoyed splitting his time between his hometown of Racine, and his home away from home in Scottsdale, Az. where he enjoyed the warm weather, riding his Harley Davidson through the desert, and the sunset views over his favorite mountain, Camelback Mountain.
David had a passion for aviation. He acquired his first airplane, a Beech Bonanza, in 1971, and went on to own several more throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of flying as a flight instructor and went on to train many local pilots. He was also a lover of travel, making it a priority to do so as often as possible. Frequent trips to The West Indies, sailing in The British Virgin Islands, touring Hawaii, and Motorcycle rides to Alaska and Nova Scotia were some of his favorite adventures. He loved playing soccer and golf, skiing trips with his sons David Jr. and Dan in the winter, and a spontaneous yet memorable New Year’s Eve Grateful Dead show with his son Dan in 1991 in Oakland, CA.
David is survived by his sons, David J. Davies, Jr. and Daniel W. (Danelle) Davies; step-children Adam (Brooke) Kraft and Amanda (Jason) Ingle; sister, Dee Dee Davies; grandchildren, Larkyn Everly Davies, Payton “Pip” Schultz, Skylar Joy Schultz, Aden and Adison Kraft, Mikayla Haase, and many other family, friends and loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was also was preceded in death by his uncles Robert “Bud”, Charles “Chuck”, and N. Owen “Bump” Davies.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A celebration of life reception will follow at Preservation Hall. Entombment with full military honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Gifts of remembrance may be made to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (https://vetsoutreachwi.us).
The family would like to thank the staff and hospice care at Morningstar Assisted Living, Arcadia, Az., and everyone at The Woods of Caledonia, for their dedicated care, patience, friendship, and support.
