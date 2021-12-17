November 30,1933—December 11, 2021

RACINE—David Henry Doerpinghaus, went to be with his Lord, December 11, 2021. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, November 30, 1933, son of the late Henry and Helen (nee Smreker) Doerpinghaus.

David proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the “class of 1959” at Oklahoma State University. On December 17, 1961, David was united in marriage to Janet Louise Fauske. He was employed by J.I. Case for 37 years until his retirement in 1996 and belonged to their 20-year club. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He especially enjoyed having lunch once a week with his Case retirees group. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading, playing cards and his Sudoku puzzles. Above all, it was time spent with his family that he cherished most.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Janet; sons: Chris (Mary Jude) Doerpinghaus, Todd (Marie) Doerpinghaus, Randy Doerpinghaus; seven grandchildren: Allison Doerpinghaus (fiance, Kyle Caudill), Evan Doerpinghaus, Ryan Doerpinghaus, Matthew Doerpinghaus, Jacob (Sharissa) Doerpinghaus, Bradley Doerpinghaus, Morgan Doerpinghaus; sisters-in-law: Shirley (Jim) Lind, Kay Overboe, Jean Lucht, Linda (Mark, who he loved like a brother) Volden; brothers-in-law: Jim (Liz) Fauske, Steven (Judy) Fauske. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Connie Overboe and Lee Lucht.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:00 AM, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Monday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church.

A very special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints ICU and Cardiac Unit for their loving and compassionate care.

