January 25, 1934 – October 15, 2020

David H. Hurlbut, 86, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

He was born in Stevens Point on January 25, 1934, to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Swan) Hurlbut. He attended P.J. Jacobs High School. He was a 5-sport letter winner. In college, he played on the 1955 undefeated UW-Stevens Point football team and was inducted into the UWSP Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college, he married JoAnn Broetzman in June of 1956, who preceded him in death in 1990.

He was a forester for 10 years. He was then employed by American Family Insurance, becoming a district manager until he retired in 1994.

In 1991, he married the former Jeanette (Jan) Jach. They retired in Lakewood, becoming very involved with golfing, gardening, and fishing. He was a very involved member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lakewood.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Hurlbut; one daughter, Mary Beth (Joe) Brown; two stepdaughters, Dawn Leudtke and Lisa (Steve) Kurth; one stepson, Tim (Nancy) Heuser; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Bette Kessler and Shirley (Earl) Newby.