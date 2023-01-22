David Gunderson

Nov. 12, 1941—Jan. 18, 2023

TOWN OF NORWAY—Gunderson, David A. age 81, of the Town of Norway, passed away peacefully at home with loving family by his side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

David was born in Burlington on November 12, 1941, the son of the late Eugene and Janet (nee. Buchholtz) Gunderson. He was a 1959 graduate of Rochester Ag School. A proud “Aggie,” he continued to be a lifelong resident and well-known farmer in the Town of Norway. On March 30, 1968, David married Karen Marie Henrickson. The couple raised three children on the farm and have been married fifty-four years. David was a member of the Wind Lake Fire Company for years, became Captain, and was an EMT and former assistant chief for the fire company. He was also a member of the Norway Town Board. David enjoyed stock car racing, numerous trips to Las Vegas with family and friends, and dart ball league at Norway Lutheran Church where he was a member.

David was also a member of the FFA, as farming was his passion. He was known for his pro-active approach to new wave farming including in the 1960s switching from moldboard to chisel plow, in the 1980s with strip-till, no-till, and cover crop practices, amongst other practices that paved new avenues for better farming with better soil. The Gunderson family has been farming this land since 1842. David and his son Brian and family farmed together for years, and Brian continues the family’s “Century Farm” and legacy on Gunderson Road. David will be missed by his dear wife Karen and all his loving family and friends.

Survived by his wife, Karen; three children: Brian (Krista), Brenda (Ryan) and Beth (Bob); five grandchildren: Kora, Ashley, Dylan, Brooke, and Andrew; his sister, Arla (Henry) Laupan; sister-in-law, Shirley Gunderson; and by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Dean Gunderson.

Visitation at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI, 53185 on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM. with services beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial in Norway Hill Cemetery following services. A social gathering and luncheon will be provided after the burial in the church commons area.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Norway Lutheran Church or the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt—Thank You -to RN caregiver Jeremy for his compassion and concern for David.

