August 10, 1929 – November 7, 2020

David Gregg Schultz passed away on Saturday, 7 November 2020 at the age of 91.

Dad was born on 10 August 1929, the youngest of three sons of Arthur Schultz and Grace (Schwarm) Schultz. Except for one memorable year in Korea, he lived all his life in Racine. He attended Gilbert Knapp Elementary School, Mitchell Middle School, and Washington Park High School – Class of 1947. When he turned 18, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and began a journey that would affect the rest of his life. Following graduation from MCRD Parris Island, his first assignment was to NAS Jacksonville, FL. Every day he requested a transfer to the Fleet – a request that resulted in his reassignment to Camp Lejeune, NC to join an AMTRAC unit. This was more to his liking. He participated in maneuvers in Puerto Rico, Canada, and Point Barrow, Alaska. In 1950, he was a “short timer,” preparing to return to civilian life, when the Korean War broke out. The president and Congress extended all enlistments for one year, so Dad found himself on his way to Korea. He was part of the Inchon Landing, the Battle of Seoul, and ended up in North Korea as part of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. For the rest of his life, winter was a cruel reminder of what he endured in North Korea.