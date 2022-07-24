David Glenn (Skip) Conwell

June 9, 1939 – July 9, 2022

David passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 83.

He is survived by his sons: Dan (Heidi), Pat (Debbie) and daughters: Laura, Joy (Albert) Hoorn, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

David is also survived by his brothers: Don (Ann), Jim (Barb), many cherished nieces, nephews and close family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Arlene, his brother, John and former spouse, Marilynn Nespoli Conwell.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, located at 9000 Washington Avenue in Racine.

Condolences can be shared with the family from 9:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at which time Deacon Steve Kramer will preside.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Skip’s memory to: WALLEYES FOR CHETEK; Mail donations to: The Chetek Alert c/o: Tyler Florczek—Skip Conwell Walleye Fund P.O. Box 5 Chetek, WI 54728.