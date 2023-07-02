Jan. 10, 1943—June 16, 2023

NASHVILLE, TN—David Galovits, age 80, passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee on June 16, 2023. His death occurred following a courageous battle after suffering a brain injury from a fall.

Dave was born to Benedict and Rose (nee. Kovacs) Galovits in Racine, Wisconsin on January 10, 1943. He graduated from Washington Park High School, was joined in marriage to his soulmate and best friend, Linda (nee. Miller) Galovits at North Cape Lutheran Church in 1966, and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War from 1964-1966. He lived most of his life in Franksville, worked at Gorton Machine for many years, and retired from JI Case Company in 2002 after 28 years of service.

He was a generous and hard-working man who joined up with a friend to dig wells in his retirement. He loved country music, muscle cars, jigsaw puzzles, and playing Cribbage and Sheepshead. He loved to watch old westerns, Jeopardy, and football. He loved food and teaching people to make his Hungarian favorites: dios kifli, poppy seed kolache, and homemade sausage.

He cherished his family and is survived by his wife, Linda Galovits; son, David Galovits, Jr. (Janie Cook); daughter, Laura Galovits (Peter Dudley); and his grandchildren: Zachery Galovits; Cheyenne Verwey; Chandler Gezzer; August Dudley; and Miller Dudley.

He will be missed by his sisters: Rosie Ledger, Katherine Farina, Helen Pullen, Julie (Ray) Christiansen, Ronnie Hoffman, Pat (Dave) Hansen, and Mickie Fields.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ben and Rose Galovits; his brothers: Ben, Al, and Mike Galovits; his brothers-in-law: Jim Otwaska, Loren Ledger, Tony Farina, Marko Puskarovich, Ken Pullen, Roger Hoffman, Jack O’Daniel, and James Fields; and his sister-in-law Bev Galovits.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church at 2643 S 117th Street in West Allis on Saturday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m.