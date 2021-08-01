Aug. 10, 1929—Nov. 7, 2020
RACINE—Funeral services for David G. Schultz, 91, will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating.
Visitation is at 2:00 p.m. with the service following at 3:00 p.m. Internment with military honors will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, at the outdoor pavilion.
Dave passed away on November 7, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Racine. He was a life long resident of Racine, a J.I. Case retiree, and a U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ruth V.(Mahnke) Schultz in 2018. Survivors include his three children: Jeff (Marissa) Schultz and Merry (Steve) Mertins, both of Racine, and Susan (Glenn) Rollins of Springfield, Illinois. He is further survived by six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert (Shirley) Schultz.
He will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. For those unable to attend either service, please enjoy a brandy Manhattan in his memory.