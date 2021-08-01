David G. Schultz

Visitation is at 2:00 p.m. with the service following at 3:00 p.m. Internment with military honors will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, at the outdoor pavilion.

Dave passed away on November 7, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Racine. He was a life long resident of Racine, a J.I. Case retiree, and a U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ruth V.(Mahnke) Schultz in 2018. Survivors include his three children: Jeff (Marissa) Schultz and Merry (Steve) Mertins, both of Racine, and Susan (Glenn) Rollins of Springfield, Illinois. He is further survived by six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert (Shirley) Schultz.