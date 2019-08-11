January 5, 1935—August 2, 2019
RACINE – David G. Lampman, 84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, August 2, 2019 after his seven-year bout with dementia.
A visitation for Dave will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. A private family entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Koos for Kids.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
