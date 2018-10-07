October 11, 1942—October 3, 2018
RACINE—David G. Johnson, age 75, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Racine, October 11, 1942, son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Nee: Kroes) Johnson.
Dave attended Washington Park High School. On October 20, 1979 he was united in marriage to Margaret M. Confer (Nee: Vanderhoef). Dave was employed by American Motors for 33 years retiring from Chrysler Automotive. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In his spare time, David loved fishing and enjoyed testing his luck at the casinos.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Margaret; stepchildren, Andrew (Patty) Confer, Patricia (Jeff) Winkler, Robert Confer, William Confer, Matthew Confer (Christina); grandchildren, Michael (Emily), Stephanie, Erica, Brittany (Nate), Lisa, Jessica, Reanna, Katherine, Nolan, Emily, Ryan, Bridget and Aidan; great grandchildren; siblings, Thomas (Sally) Johnson, Carl (Sue) Johnson, Carol Anderson; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Dave was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Catarina; brother-in-law, Larry Anderson; and sister-in-law, Roberta Vanderhoef.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, Wednesday October 10, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Allen J. Bratkowski officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
