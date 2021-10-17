May 15, 1936 - September 29, 2021

ST. PETERS, MO - David Falstad, a man of deep honor, dignity, and courage, passed away on September 29. Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, David had just celebrated his 85th birthday.

He treasured his family and is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol, and his three daughters, Kristin (Matt), Ann, and Rebekka. Beloved grandfather of five grandsons, Mike, David, Danny, Emmett, and Owen, he is also survived by his sister Sally in Palo Alto, CA, his brother Hank in Las Vegas, NV, his brother-in-law Jim (Paula) in Delafield, WI, and many loving nieces and nephews and their families.

David was a patriot and a veteran of the United States Army. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, he practiced law in both the corporate sector and the public sector, most recently as a commissioner on the Wisconsin Labor and Industry Review Commission.

He was an active member in the community of Oconomowoc Lake, WI, and he and Carol spent time in St. Louis as well.

He will be forever missed by family and friends who loved him dearly.

There will be a private celebration for the immediate family in weeks to come.

Because our pets give us unconditional love and enrich our lives, David's family would be honored to have donations made to HAWS, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, WI, which provides sanctuary for animals in need. www.hawspets.org.