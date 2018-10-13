February 20, 1950—October 7, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – David Frederick Schoeffler, age 68, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, WI, on Sunday afternoon, October 7, 2018.
On February 20, 1950, David was born to Frederick and Eleanor (Nee: Golz) Schoeffler in Racine, WI. David was a lifelong resident of Mt. Pleasant (Lake Park). He was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.
David was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and collected Packer, especially Brett Favre, memorabilia. During the summer months, David enjoyed listening to Bob Uecker broadcasting for the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved taking meticulous care of his yard. David was known for his heart of gold.
Left to cherish David’s memory are his sisters: Judith (Randall) Nelsen of Racine and Susan (James) Sanford of Sun Prairie, WI, his beloved nephews, of which he was so proud: Jamie (Jodi) Auman, Brian (Chris) Auman, Michael (Rebecca) Edler, and Taner (Brittany Emeual) Nelsen; two great nephews: Nick (Dana) Auman, Jake Auman; great niece, Alexia Auman; special friend, Jerry Dean, and other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Eleanor Schoeffler; his sisters: Linda Schoeffler and Joanne Olson, and a special aunt, “Auntie.’
In keeping with David’s wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences made be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in David’s name.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Rehabilitation Wing Staff of Oak Ridge Care Center for their care of David over the past few weeks.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.