Nov. 14, 1989—Oct. 14, 2022

RACINE—David Evangelista, 32, of Racine, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, on Friday, October 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born on November 14, 1989, the son of Mehidardo and Elvira (nee: Herrera) Evangelista.

Man of Christ, David was a member of Esperanza Cristo Church. He was extremely close to his brother and sister whom he loved dearly. When he wasn’t spending time with his nieces and nephews, David enjoyed watching football and playing basketball. David had a beautiful personality that shone brightly through him and made his blue eyes sparkle. He was passionate about helping others and put everyone else’s needs before his own. David was always a well-dressed and classy man who was a self-proclaimed shoe fanatic.

Surviving are his broken-hearted family parents, Mehidardo and Elvira Evangelista; brother, Jorge Evangelista; sister, Yazmin Evangelista; nieces and nephews, Jeremiah “Jay” Hopkins-Evangelista, Liliana “Lili” Evangelista, Lenox “Knox” Evangelista, Luciana “Luci” Evangelista, Mariah “Yaya” Vargas, Aubrey “Brey” Vargas, and Eliana “Eli” Rodriguez and many more special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. David was greeted in Heaven by his paternal and maternal grandparents Aurora Garcia y Alfonso Herrera, Celia Suarez Marcelino Evangelista.

His Funeral Service will be held in the Esperanza Cristo Church, 5607 Wright Ave. on Friday, October 21st at 12 O’clock Noon. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

