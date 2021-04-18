David Edward Azarian

He served on the board of directors of the Downtown Racine Corporation, Racine County Board of Ethics, Sesquicentennial Committee of Wisconsin’s statehood in 1986, and chaired numerous Oktoberfest Committees, while negotiating the planting of trees on Main Street; introducing the Chair-i-ties youth art project; overseeing the Holiday Walk and Decorated Displays of second floor apartments; and invented the Downtown Christmas Parade, first presented in the 1980’s, persuading Milwaukee Channel 6 host Tom Hooper to act as Parade Marshall. In 1986, he was credited with saving the southwestern set of Victorian Eclectic buildings in the 200 block of Main Street by refusing to take part in the grand scale private purchase of whole buildings to be razed to put up a parking lot, concealed by the remaining facades, a design scheme he called “unfaithful to the dedication of historic preservation.” In 1988 his life was spared as he was performing interior work on 232 Main Street, when a contractor neglected to follow orders to shore up the exterior of the 200 ft. long property. The rear portion collapsed, reducing the previously designed two apartment historic building to a 65 ft. long street facing apartment. A lawsuit ensued and the remaining apartment was redeveloped to accommodate the loss and became his and Mary’s 20-year home in Downtown Racine.