MT. PLEASANT – David E. Schulz, 86, passed away at the Villa at Lincoln Park, on Friday, April 4, 2021. The celebration of his life will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, MAY 15, 2021, with Rev. Karen Pahl and Rev. Kelly Nieman-Anderson officiating. Visitation will take place in the church on Saturday, MAY 15th from 12:00 o’clock Noon until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in the Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills, WI. The family has suggested memorials, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

(262) 552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

