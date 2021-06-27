David E. Rex

Following their marriage, his career began at Edmier’s in Cicero, IL as a diesel mechanic for four years before moving back to Burlington, working for Quality Carriers & Lloyd Transportation for over 30 years, he was a member of Teamsters Local 43.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1966. He was an avid short track racing fan, car owner and crew chief and was especially proud to help his son accomplish back to back championships at Lake Geneva Raceway. Along with his son-in-law he restored classic cars, he was especially proud of his 1959 Chevrolet El Camino with which he won many awards. Many great memories were made at their home on Prairie Lake, hosting many gatherings for friends and family. July 4th would bring the gang to Chetek to celebrate. We will all treasure the good times on the water and around the fire.