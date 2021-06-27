May 31. 1939—June 20, 2021
David E. Rex passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
He was born in Walworth County on May 31, 1939. He attended Elderwood Grade School and graduated Lake Geneva High School. On September 9, 1961 he was united in marriage to Kathlyn “Kathi” Brickner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, WI.
Following their marriage, his career began at Edmier’s in Cicero, IL as a diesel mechanic for four years before moving back to Burlington, working for Quality Carriers & Lloyd Transportation for over 30 years, he was a member of Teamsters Local 43.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1966. He was an avid short track racing fan, car owner and crew chief and was especially proud to help his son accomplish back to back championships at Lake Geneva Raceway. Along with his son-in-law he restored classic cars, he was especially proud of his 1959 Chevrolet El Camino with which he won many awards. Many great memories were made at their home on Prairie Lake, hosting many gatherings for friends and family. July 4th would bring the gang to Chetek to celebrate. We will all treasure the good times on the water and around the fire.
Survivors include his wife, Kathi; his daughter Kim (David) Blink of Lyons; his son Dave T. (Kathy) Rex of Lyons; grandchildren: Daniel (Michelle) Blink, Emily (Kevin) Conlon, Benjamin (Erin) Blink, Breanna (fiance Benjamin Nitsch) Blink, Katrienna (Steve) Kaiser, David T., Jr. (fiance Laura Held) Rex, and Nicholas Rex; great-grandchildren: Matthew and Elizabeth Conlon, Bryce and Brynn Kaiser, Kinsley Rex, Hallie and Wylie Blink; also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Brickner.
Preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Mary and Felix “Pep” Brickner, and his brother-in-law Tom Brickner.
His family will forever be grateful to Dr. Carroll Martin.
Family services were held.
Memorials can be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception Parish or the Town of Lyons Fire Dept.
