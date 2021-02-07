 Skip to main content
David E. King
David E. King

David E. King passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021 at the age of 80. He is survived by all who loved him especially his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Molthen Bell Funeral Home

414-762-0154

