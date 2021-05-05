 Skip to main content
David E. King
David E. King

David E. King passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021 at the age of 80. Preceded in death by his parents Ellsworth and Ruth King. He is survived by his wife Susan; children: Matthew (Jodi), Mark (Clara), Megan, Jamie (Nickolas) and Donna (Tom). Grandfather to Kayla, Michael, Hailey, Taylor, Marcus, Rafaele, Arianna, Steven, Eli and Alex. Further survived by his brother Bill, nieces, nephews and friends. Any memorials in David’s name can be made to the Firefighter Burn Camp or Alzheimer’s Association.

