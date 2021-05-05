David E. King passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021 at the age of 80. Preceded in death by his parents Ellsworth and Ruth King. He is survived by his wife Susan; children: Matthew (Jodi), Mark (Clara), Megan, Jamie (Nickolas) and Donna (Tom). Grandfather to Kayla, Michael, Hailey, Taylor, Marcus, Rafaele, Arianna, Steven, Eli and Alex. Further survived by his brother Bill, nieces, nephews and friends. Any memorials in David’s name can be made to the Firefighter Burn Camp or Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.