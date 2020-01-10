David 'Dave' Lee Lidester

RACINE – David Lee Lidester, age 60, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 11 am. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.