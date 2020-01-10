David 'Dave' Lee Lidester
0 comments

David 'Dave' Lee Lidester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David "Dave" Lee Lidester

February 7, 1959 – January 1, 2020

RACINE – David Lee Lidester, age 60, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 11 am. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News