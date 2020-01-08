David "Dave" Lee Lidester (copy)

David "Dave" Lee Lidester

February 7, 1959 — January 1, 2020

RACINE — David Lee Lidester, age 60, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Dave was born in Lafayette, Indiana on February 7, 1959 to the late Frank & Dottie (nee: Clifford) Lidester. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1977, Purdue University with a Mechanical Engineer Technology degree in 1982 and went on to earn his MBA from Loyola University. In Lafayette on March 5, 1983 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Janelle Marta (nee: Wolf) Lidester.

Dave has been employed with Modine Manufacturing for the past 36 years, having served in the plant locations in Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Austria, Germany, Wisconsin and was the current Global Operations Director since 2017. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among his interests, Dave had quite the eye for landscaping, building & architecture; fishing; history & geneology; and was a worldwide traveler. Above all, Dave loved spending time with his entire family.

