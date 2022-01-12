April 29, 1955—Dec. 24, 2021

RACINE—David “Dave” Dominick Parise, 66, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021, at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

He is survived by sons; David (Melissa) Parise, Steven Parise, and Mitchell Parise; daughter, Abbey (Derek) Schwab; mother, Loretta Parise; grandchildren, Julia and Conner Schwab, and Parker Parise; uncle, Rocco Litrenta and many other cousins and friends. David was preceded in death by his father, Dominick Parise, paternal and maternal grandparents, and aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday January 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1p.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404