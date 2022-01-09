April 29, 1955—Dec. 24, 2021

RACINE—David “Dave” Dominick Parise, 66, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021, at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

Dave suffered many illnesses and injuries including his long battle with MS. He is comfortable and at peace now.

Dave was born on April 29, 1955, in Racine to Dominick and Loretta (nee: Litrenta) Parise. Dave was a graduate of Horlick High School, Class of 1973. He was affectionately known as “Barber” to his many close friends. He worked in his dad’s barbershop for many years, but his real passion was working on motorcycles. He was well known and admired for his motorcycle knowledge and skills in the local Harley community.

He is survived by sons; David (Melissa) Parise, Steven Parise, and Mitchell Parise; daughter, Abbey (Derek) Schwab; mother, Loretta Parise; grandchildren, Julia and Conner Schwab, and Parker Parise; uncle, Rocco Litrenta and many other cousins and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, Dominick Parise, paternal and maternal grandparents, and aunts and uncles.

My handsome son, it is time to say goodbye. Until we meet again.

Love you, Mom

A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday January 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1p.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404