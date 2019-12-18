David D. Ludwig
November 16, 1941 - December 15, 2019
David D. Ludwig, 78, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Pine Brooke Pointe.
Born at home in Burlington on November 16, 1941, he was the son of James and Mayme (nee Knoll) Ludwig Sr. His early life was spent in Burlington before joining the Army from 1964-1966 and stationed in Germany. On June 15, 1968 at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Alice Lois. He spent his entire life in Burlington and worked at American Roller. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing with his grandson and spending time at Disney World with his family. He also enjoyed trains and watching Nascar.
David is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Stacey Steeples and Heidi (Kevin) Morrow; grandson, Dylan David Morrow; and siblings, Alvin (Edie) Ludwig, Marge Busch and Ellen (Eric) Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law; son-in-law, Ron Steeples; brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, James and Otto; sister, Judith; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brooke Pointe and Kindred Hospice for their care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Services for David will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 6:30PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Williams presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3:00PM until 6:30PM at the funeral home. Burial take place at Burlington Cemetery on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
