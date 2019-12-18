David D. Ludwig

November 16, 1941 - December 15, 2019

David D. Ludwig, 78, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Pine Brooke Pointe.

Born at home in Burlington on November 16, 1941, he was the son of James and Mayme (nee Knoll) Ludwig Sr. His early life was spent in Burlington before joining the Army from 1964-1966 and stationed in Germany. On June 15, 1968 at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Alice Lois. He spent his entire life in Burlington and worked at American Roller. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing with his grandson and spending time at Disney World with his family. He also enjoyed trains and watching Nascar.

David is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Stacey Steeples and Heidi (Kevin) Morrow; grandson, Dylan David Morrow; and siblings, Alvin (Edie) Ludwig, Marge Busch and Ellen (Eric) Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law; son-in-law, Ron Steeples; brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, James and Otto; sister, Judith; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brooke Pointe and Kindred Hospice for their care during this time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.