David Clifford Olson

Jan. 22, 1965 – Jun. 7, 2023

RACINE - David Clifford Olson, age 58, passed away on June 7, 2023.

David was born in Racine to Robert and Lola (nee Martin) Olson on January 22, 1965. He graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha. He earned an associate degree in applied science from Gateway Technical College.

David joined the United States Air Force in 1987. His primary specialty was photo and sensors maintenance. David earned the rank of Sergeant and obtained the following Air Force awards: Training Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Longevity Service Award Ribbon, and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. He was honorably discharged in 1991.

David was employed as an electronics technician at Motorola and Tecnova. He enjoyed gardening and collecting rocks, minerals, and stones for display. David loved long distance bicycling. He was an excellent Scrabble player.

David will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Brian Olson; sister, Julia (Floyd "Skip") Leonard; niece, Rebecca Leonard; nephew, Bret Leonard and his fiancée, Nichole Kozlik and great nieces and great nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lola Olson.

Per the wishes of the family, a private memorial service will be held with full military honors. Donations to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout Street, Racine, WI 53404, has been suggested. You may also donate at: https://vowvillages.com/veteran-village/. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhominc.com to share online condolences and to share memories of David.

The family would like to thank the Veterans Administration for the special health service provided to David during the past years.

