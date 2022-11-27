Oct. 26, 1940—Nov. 19, 2022

David Clay Simpson, 82, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2022. Dave was born in Racine, WI on October 26, 1940 to Holsey and June (nee: Willman) Simpson, and he had one older brother, Edwin Simpson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debra Susan (nee: Gardner) Simpson; daughters: Gina Simpson and Tina Martinez-Clausen of Racine, WI; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as cousin and good friend Gene “Butch” Herman of Racine, WI; and cousins: Susie Knight and Judy Jarvis of Las Vegas.

Dave was employed at Jacobsen Textron in Racine, WI for 40 years as a Paint Technician, serving several of those years as UAW 556 Financial Secretary. He would often smile and laugh as he told of practical jokes he and his co-workers played on each other to offset the hard work and long hours.

Dave was a beloved member of Roma Lodge for 25 years, especially honored when he was chosen Man of the Year. He was an active member of Roma Lodge Bocci Ball team, and had an unforgettable voice when calling Bingo and annual festival raffles.

Dave was an avid golfer, participating in any and all outings and tournaments he could. He absolutely loved the game of Poker, and had a system all his own.

Dave and Susie retired to Arizona in 2010, where they enjoyed their silly cat Pearlmae and puppies Frankie and Nikki, as well as going to the pool, casino trips, horseback riding in the desert, and visiting Mesa Marketplace almost every weekend. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching Indy Car racing, and football, football, football.

Dave’s friends were his family, and each of you know who you are. He was a good man, loving father and devoted husband, and he will be missed and remembered forever.