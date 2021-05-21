David Charles Buhler Sr.

Upon graduating from St. Catherine’s High School, David proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Marquette University. On September 3, 1955, David was united in marriage to Edith F. Mazzei who preceded him in death on October 28, 2018. He was the president and CEO of Computer Services Inc. as well as many other startup companies. David was instrumental in founding St. Monica’s Senior Living, serving in many different capacities through the years. Above all, his devotion to his family was first and foremost. David will forever be remembered as the most influential person in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives, he was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.