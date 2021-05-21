October 21, 1930—May 16, 2021
David Charles Buhler Sr., age 90, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, October 21, 1930 son of the late William and Amanda (nee Haas) Buhler.
Upon graduating from St. Catherine’s High School, David proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Marquette University. On September 3, 1955, David was united in marriage to Edith F. Mazzei who preceded him in death on October 28, 2018. He was the president and CEO of Computer Services Inc. as well as many other startup companies. David was instrumental in founding St. Monica’s Senior Living, serving in many different capacities through the years. Above all, his devotion to his family was first and foremost. David will forever be remembered as the most influential person in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives, he was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are his children: David Buhler, Gretchen Buhler Ventura, Mary Buhler, James (Diana) Buhler; grandchildren: Alexander (Mary) Oser, Mazie Ventura, Andrew Hibben, Jack Hibben, Kate (John) Rosinski, Sam Buhler, and Nick Buhler; great grandchildren: Henry and James Oser, James and William Rosinski; sisters-in-law: Virginia Buhler and Rose Hagman; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parent’s and wife he was preceded in death by two infant brothers and infant sister; two additional brothers: James, and Allen Sr. and his sister Barbara Murray.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family, Tuesday at 10:00 AM until time of service. Private family interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, St. Monica’s Senior Living or to HALO have been suggested by the family.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences towww.meredithfuneralhome.com.