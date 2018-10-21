David Chapman

July 20, 1956—October 6, 2018
Chapman, David “Teddy” “Chappie” B. age 62 of Phoenix AZ formerly Waterford passed away unexpectedly at home in his sleep on October 6, 2018.
Born on July 20, 1956 in Burlington the son of the late Evelyn M. (nee. Lancour) and David E. Chapman. He was a born again Christian and a private burial was held at Oakwood Cemetery.
Teddy was raised in Waterford and graduated from Waterford Union High in 1974 where he enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. He worked summers with his grandpa, uncles and cousins asphalting. After graduating from UW-Whitewater in 1980, he worked in finance at Chrysler Financial for about 30 years. For the last 3 years, he enjoyed driving for Lyft in Phoenix. He loved watching sport and talking politics.
Deeply loved by his sister Diana (David) Rickert, Nephew Quinn (Yevfrosyniia) Rickert and nieces Rebecca & Rachel Rickert all of Elgin, Ill. Also, survived by his aunts: Sue (Doug) Cederquist, Fresno, CA, and Delores (Howard) Campbell of Osceola, WI along with many cousins.
A celebration of life services will be held on Thursday October 25th 6:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford, Light lunch, and time with family will follow services. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Community United Methodist Church.
Mealy Funeral Home, Inc
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
