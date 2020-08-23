David Carroll Bruner

David was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 23, 1947 and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin. His loving parents, Henry and Marjorie Bruner, nurtured his development, as did four brothers who treasured his company. At Washington Park High School in Racine, he was elected President of the Student Council, won athletic letters in sports, earned the Eagle Scout designation, and served the community. He attended Princeton University, from which he graduated in 1969 cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. American history was a loved avocation throughout his life. After college, he volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served as a medical corpsman at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital for two years during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge from the Navy, he earned a master’s degree in Psychology from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a doctorate from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology.