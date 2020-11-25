David Carl Koykkari

1980 - 2020

RACINE – David C. Koykkari, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born in Racine on August 16, 1980, the son of Douglas and Phyllis (nee: Hayes) Koykkari. He graduated from William Horlick High School in 1998.

David was employed at Pottinger Steel. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed fishing. However, David was happiest in the company of his family, especially his boys, Vincent Koykkari, Jacob Griese and Charlie Griese and their mother, Marie Clark.

In addition to his sons, David is survived by his mother, Phyllis (Jack) Eisel of Racine; his father, Doug (Sue) Koykkari of Cape Coral, FL; his brothers and sister, Daniel Koykkari, David (Kristin) Adrian and Tammy (Jimmy) Moll; his grandmothers, Virginia Hayes and Jackie (Henning) Koch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Neil Koykkari, Lenore Latshaw and Lyndell Hayes.