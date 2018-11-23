September 4, 1949—November 20, 2018
David C. Woods, age 69, of Twin Lakes, WI, died Tuesday afternoon November 20, 2018 at the Aurora Medical Center-Burlington.
David Charles Woods was born on September 4, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Richard Paul and Marjorie Ruth Nelson Woods. He lived in Honey Creek, WI before moving to Twin Lakes 6 years ago.
David served his country in the U.S. Army as a Sp 4 from June 4, 1969 until discharge on June 3, 1971. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
David worked as a machinist for the John Crane Inc. in Illinois for many years. He attended the Community Baptist Church in Honey Creek, WI. He enjoyed working and fixing vehicles.
David is survived by: 4 sons, Chris Woods of Twin Lakes, WI, Darren (Lesley) Woods of Richmond, IL, Barry (Teri) Woods of Twin Lakes, WI and Andrew Woods of Spring Grove, IL; 5 grandchildren, Landon, Bryce, Dean, Jillian and Callan.
The Woods Family will receive friends from 4:00PM until the time of Services at 7:00PM on Monday November 26, 2018 at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc., 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorial remembrances may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 230 W. Monroe St Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Woods Family.
