July 25, 1944—March 18, 2022

PEWAUKEE—David C. Tully, 77, of Pewaukee, WI, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, following a brief battle with cancer.

David is survived by twin brother, Dennis (Betty) of Burlington; significant other, Mary Ann Davidowski of Pewaukee; sons: David (Susan) Tully of Danville, CA, and Michael (Linden) Tully of Lincoln, NE. He also leaves behind four loving grandchildren: twins, Charles and Emily (17), Julia (12), and Graham (8).

David was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Merle; and older brother, Daniel.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Old St. Mary Parish, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. (Fr. Timothy L. Kitzke presiding). Graveside services and interment will then follow at St. James Cemetery in Kenosha.

For full notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com.