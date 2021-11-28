June 24, 1945—Nov. 17, 2021

KENOSHA—David C. Houtz, 76, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, with his wife and daughter at his side.

He was born in Pensacola, FL, at the United States Naval Hospital, on June 24, 1945, the son of the late Charles and Beatrice (nee: Buechner) Houtz. After his dad’s Naval tour of duty in Pensacola, the Houtz family settled back home in Somers, WI. Dave was a graduate of Salem Central (Westosha) High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. On May 27, 1967, in Holy Name Catholic Church, Wilmot, WI, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Meyer. Dave served his country with the U.S. Navy stationed in Vietnam during the war.

He had been employed by the J.I. Case Co. for over 36 years, retiring as the Superintendent of Manufacturing.

Dave enjoyed planting and tending to his garden, sharing its bounty with family and friends. To say he was an avid and accomplished golfer would be an understatement. Dave had multiple “Holes in One” throughout the years. He loved playing as many different courses as he could. Dave and his wife, Betty, traveled all over the country seeking out new courses. He was a good man and a true friend to many.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 54 years, Betty; their daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and R.J. Fergus; sister, Janet Houtz; and grand-dog, Mandy.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by their daughter, Michelle E. Kellner, on July 11, 2010; and Betty’s parents, Lawrence and Arlene (nee: Luke) Meyer. In keeping with his family’s wish, a private service will be held. Memorials in Michelle Houtz Kellner’s name to the Racine Health Care Network are suggested by Dave’s family.

