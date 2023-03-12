David C. Halverson, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Accent Care Hospice in Oak Creek. A celebration of David’s life, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 18th, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ethan Davis officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.