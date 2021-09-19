David C. Genevich

David Clement Genevich, age 77, passed away from COVID at Seasons Hospice on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Genevich; his children, David (Sheila), Laura, Clinton (Angie) and Brian (Kristin); his granddaughters, Maggie, Layla and Kyley; his step-granddaughter, Nina and his sister, Bernadine Genevich.

Memorial services honoring David’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 25, 2021 at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Kenosha WI 53140.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

