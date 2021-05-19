April 7, 1931—May 16, 2021
KANSASVILLE—David C. Gallo, age 90, passed away on Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. David was born April 7, 1931, son of the late John and Emelia (nee DeRose) Gallo.
David graduated from Wm. Horlick High School in 1951 where he became state champion of Rifle Club in 1950. On July 12, 1952 he married Romona Zeihen at St. Charles Church in Burlington. They were married for 69 years. Dave proudly served for twelve years in the U.S. Navy reserves. In 1953, Dave joined Acme Office Equipment where he became owner and later shared ownership with his son Dan and where he worked for 46 years. Dave enjoyed spending 28 years of retirement living at Eagle Lake where he spent his days fishing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dave loved spending time with dear friends, golfing, square dancing, casino trips and playing cards. Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
David will be greatly missed by his wife Romona; son, Dan (Anne) Gallo; grandchildren, Sarah (Adam) Troestler, Nicholas (Angela) Gallo, Nathalie (Ryan) King; great grandchildren, Dakota (Kaitlyn) Davis, Angelena Davis, James King, Maxwell King, Scarlett Gallo, Vivian Gallo; great-great grandchild, Emmaus David Gallo Davis; brother, Gerald (Pat) Gallo; sister, Eloise Karkow; brother-in-law, Roger (Romayne) Zeihen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his son, David Gerald Gallo, daughter, Jeanne Marie Gallo; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Irene Zeihen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Esther Gallo, Bill and Beatrice David and Don Karkow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville 53139, Thursday May 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kansasville or Hospice Alliance of Kenosha have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Lisa Simonds and Hopice Alliance for their compassionate care.
