David C. Gallo

David graduated from Wm. Horlick High School in 1951 where he became state champion of Rifle Club in 1950. On July 12, 1952 he married Romona Zeihen at St. Charles Church in Burlington. They were married for 69 years. Dave proudly served for twelve years in the U.S. Navy reserves. In 1953, Dave joined Acme Office Equipment where he became owner and later shared ownership with his son Dan and where he worked for 46 years. Dave enjoyed spending 28 years of retirement living at Eagle Lake where he spent his days fishing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dave loved spending time with dear friends, golfing, square dancing, casino trips and playing cards. Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.