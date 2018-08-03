June 11, 1959—July 30, 2018
David C. Cowan Jr., 59, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 following a tragic accident.
Born in Burlington on June 11, 1959, he was the son of David and Linda (nee Krahn) Cowan Sr. He remained a life-long resident of Burlington.
On April 11, 1981 at St. Mary Church, he was united in marriage to Claire Marie Daniels. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their children. Claire preceded him in death on July 2, 2014. Before starting his own trucking company, C5 Trucking, he worked with his family at Burlington Farmers Supply. David’s most recent job was for Arbor Images. He was always willing to help others and had the gift of gab. He enjoyed engaging everyone he met in a conversation. David enjoyed farming, mowing his lawn and doing yard work, which he considered his therapy. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
David is survived by his children, Dan (Crystie) Cowan, Kate (Jason) Nolan and Julie (Chris) Morby; grandchildren, Cole, Kennedy and Cayden Cowan and Alexis and Ella Morby; and brothers, Donald (Jeanine) Cowan, James (Suzanne) Cowan and Jerry (Jill) Cowan. Many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and friends He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Claire, mother and father in law Robert and Jeanne Daniels.
The family would like to thank the Lyons Fire Department and Walworth County Sherriff’s Department for their assistance, care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research.
Services for David will be held Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 5:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington. Friends and family may visit with the family Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at St. Mary’s in Dover.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.