David C. Conley
David C. Conley, 61, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Seasons Hospice-Ignite in Oak Creek. There will be a Homegoing Visitation, in the funeral home, NEXT SUNDAY, November 15th, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 o’clock noon. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendoprf.com

