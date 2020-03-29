David Bennett
0 comments

David Bennett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Bennett

May 7, 1950 - March 25, 2020

Affectionately known as “Dude” lost a short but hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

As he wished, he died at home and in the presence and comfort of his wife Jackie, of 50 years, daughters Davina, Dee Dee, and Abbie and granddaughters Jazz, Danni, Emma, Anna, Josie and Brooke. He was truly a “Dude in his natural element.”

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. Please see funeral home website for further details.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News