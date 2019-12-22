David B. Weiss

December 2, 1946 – December 19, 2019

RACINE – Surrounded by his loving family, David B. Weiss, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born in West Bend, WI, December 2, 1946, son of the late Harold and Lillian (Nee: Crampton) Weiss.

During the Vietnam War Dave proudly served in the United States Army. On November 16, 1968 he was united in marriage to Cynthia “Cindy” C. Capuano. Dave was a radio announcer for a number of years at Stations WRIT, WOKY, WRJN, and Sunny 104. Dave served as secretary on the Board of Directors for the Catholic Cemetery Association and was also employed with the cemetery as General Manager. He was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and current member of St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church.

Dave spent his life caring for and protecting others. He was a foster parent, developed a program for Racine County inmates, served as President of the Police and Fire Commission of Mount Pleasant, and was a member of the Racine Unified School Board for twelve years. Most of all he was devoted to and cherished time with his family.