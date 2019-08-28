PARKER, CO-David Daniels, 65, passed away in Parker, Colorado, on August 6th after a long battle with cancer.
David was born on January 25, 1954, in Racine to John and Arlene Daniels. He graduated from Case High School in 1972. He lived and worked in Racine, New Jersey, Georgia and Colorado. David is survived by his wife, Susan, his children and many grandchildren.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 p.m. at Journey Church in the Youth Wing, 10700 75th Street, Kenosha, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.