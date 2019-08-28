{{featured_button_text}}
David Brian Daniels

PARKER, CO-David Daniels, 65, passed away in Parker, Colorado, on August 6th after a long battle with cancer.

David was born on January 25, 1954, in Racine to John and Arlene Daniels. He graduated from Case High School in 1972. He lived and worked in Racine, New Jersey, Georgia and Colorado. David is survived by his wife, Susan, his children and many grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 p.m. at Journey Church in the Youth Wing, 10700 75th Street, Kenosha, WI.

