David B. Berby (Pops) passed away from complications of PV on April 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in April 1951, Racine, Wisconsin. David had a wonderful life. He graduated from Case High School, served in the Navy and was employed by SC Johnson for 40 years.

David retired to the north woods on a beautiful lake. He enjoyed landscaping, golfing, fishing in Canada, hiking in Colorado, and traveling to the Caribbean beaches. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

David is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda; children: Jeffrey (Stephanie), Michelle (Duff), Danae (Steve) and Travis; grandchildren and extended family members.

David was loved by so many and will be truly missed.

A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.